Teen Activist Fatally Shot Friday Afternoon In West Ridge

WEST RIDGE — A 17-year-old anti-violence activist was found fatally shot in Friday afternoon on the Far North Side.

Around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue near Emmerson Park, the teen later identified as Caleb Reed was found laying on the sidewalk in the with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Reed was pronounced dead Sunday at 6:39 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reed was a senior at Mather High School, 5835 N. Lincoln Ave., according to CBS. He was also an organizer with Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, which is part of the city’s youth-led movement to remove police from Chicago Public Schools.

Reed was also involved with Communities United’s youth group according to Raul Botello, its co-executive director.

Reed’s sister Jasmine Bradley launched a GoFundMe early Monday morning to help cover his funeral costs, Botello said. As of Monday it’s raised $2,726 of its $5,000 goal.

“A young life taken away so soon. So we’re asking for any help to properly give him the home going he deserves. Caleb was loved by everyone and even was a freedom fighter. We will all miss him dearly. So anything helps,” Bradley wrote.

The shooting was under investigation Monday and no one was in custody, police said.

Caleb Reed "we go through difficult things every day and having police in school does not makes us feel safe at all" pic.twitter.com/Yca5QUKz60 — VOYCE (@VOYCEProject) June 16, 2020