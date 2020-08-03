Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump To Headline One Tail At A Time Virtual Fundraiser

CHICAGO – Patrick Stump from the band Fall Out Boy will perform at a virtual fundraiser for animal shelter One Tail at a Time.

The Summer Shake Up airing at 1 p.m. Saturday will raise money for the shelter and its ongoing work during the pandemic. One Tail at a Time co-founder Heather Owen and Elliott Bambrough of the show “Chicago’s Best” will host the event, which will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

It will feature Stump as the musical guest, cocktail demonstrations, a raffle and performances from the winners of a video contest. Guests can enter their pets into the video contest by submitting a video of them to the organization’s Facebook event page by Aug. 5.

Patrick Stump Arturo Pardavila III/Creative Commons

Guests can reserve a “boozy party pack” by Aug. 5, complete with drinks like the “Whiskers Sour” and “Grrrrin and Tonic.” People can also buy a party park for their pets with a dog treat and a chew toy.

The online auction and golden raffle for the event will open at noon Wednesday and close at 1 p.m. Saturday.

People can sponsor the event by emailing cara@onetail.org.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.