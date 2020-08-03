Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall Opens In Old Cook County Hospital

MEDICAL DISTRICT — Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall opened Monday inside the newly renovated former Cook County Hospital, bringing a dozen new food and drink options to the Illinois Medical District.

The food hall opened Monday in the hulking building at 1811 W. Harrison St. Helmed by Hospitality HQ, the 10,000-square-foot food hall features an outdoor patio, a bar and a lounge.

Dr. Murphy Food Hall opens inside the old Cook County Hospital. Provided

To comply with coronavirus regulations, the food hall offers socially-distanced and outdoor seating and a designated area for carryout.

The hall’s name is a tribute to renowned Dr. John B. Murphy, a Chicago surgeon who did pioneering abdominal work in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He studied, interned and taught at Cook County Hospital.

The food hall’s opening comes a week after Hyatt opened a dual-branded hotel at the old hospital.

Here are some of the eateries opening up at Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall:

Chef and owner Taylor Bischof is offering breakfast sandwiches, bowls, overnight oats and baked goods.

Brekkie & Bake Shop Provided

Inspired by her love of peanut butter cookies, owner and CEO Cheryl Crockett offers lunchroom style butter cookies.

Crockett Cookies Provided

Owner Bran’Arla Johnson’s new eatery specializes in homemade apple, peach and blueberry cobblers, and pies.

Classic Cobbler Provided

The bar offers local craft beers, wines and new takes on classic cocktails like a Ginger Watermelon Margarita.

After launching a successful food truck, brothers Teddy and Alexis Vejar opened Jarabe in 2015. Now, the Vejars’ second outpost at Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall will offer the duos popular tacos, burritos and breakfast food.

Taqueria Jarabe Porovided

Co-owners Rocky Shrestha and Sagar Gurung offer Nepalese street cuisine including dumplings, or momos, fried chicken, fried pork and steamed buns.

Kathmandu Momo Station Provided

After cutting her teeth running a food truck, Chef and owner Dominique Leach is bringing her BBQ to Dr. Murphy’s. Leach is offering an assortment of entrees and combos including brisket platter, rib tips, pulled pork, loaded nachos and more.

Lexington Betty Provided

The team behind the Delta in Wicker Park is bringing Mississippi Delta cuisine to Dr. Murphy’s. With Lil’ Delta, co-owners Eldridge Williams and Robert Johnson are offering signature Mississippi Red Hot tamales, a hot honey chicken sandwich, Mississippi Short Rib Po’ Boy and more.

Lil’ Delta Provided

Chef and owner Amit Singh offers modern Indian food while paying homage to his heritage. The new eatery offers kebabs, biryani, curry plates and naan. The are vegetarian and vegan options.

Chef and owner Ed Carew offers Staten Island-style pizzeria. The pie shop also offers salads and Italian wraps.

Ottobagatto Provided

Passion House Coffee’s third location serves lattes, seasonal coffee, and pastries.

Owner Alan Moy offers a “healthful take” on Vietnamese classics like banh mi, rice bowls, green papaya salad and more.

Viet Nom Nom Provided

Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall is open 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

