Block Club Chicago
Dr. Murphy's Food Fall opened Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the old Cook County Hospital.

Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall Opens In Old Cook County Hospital

From Mexican to Indian to Vietnamese, the food hall offers a dozen food, drink and dessert options inside the former hospital.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

See more

MEDICAL DISTRICT — Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall opened Monday inside the newly renovated former Cook County Hospital, bringing a dozen new food and drink options to the Illinois Medical District.

The food hall opened Monday in the hulking building at 1811 W. Harrison St. Helmed by Hospitality HQ, the 10,000-square-foot food hall features an outdoor patio, a bar and a lounge.

Dr. Murphy Food Hall opens inside the old Cook County Hospital.
Provided

To comply with coronavirus regulations, the food hall offers socially-distanced and outdoor seating and a designated area for carryout.

The hall’s name is a tribute to renowned Dr. John B. Murphy, a Chicago surgeon who did pioneering abdominal work in the late 1800s and early 1900s. He studied, interned and taught at Cook County Hospital.

The food hall’s opening comes a week after Hyatt opened a dual-branded hotel at the old hospital.

Here are some of the eateries opening up at Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall:

Brekkie & Bake Shop

  • Chef and owner Taylor Bischof is offering breakfast sandwiches, bowls, overnight oats and baked goods.
Brekkie & Bake Shop
Provided

Crockett Cookies 

  • Inspired by her love of peanut butter cookies, owner and CEO Cheryl Crockett offers lunchroom style butter cookies.
Crockett Cookies
Provided

Classic Cobbler 

  • Owner Bran’Arla Johnson’s new eatery specializes in homemade apple, peach and blueberry cobblers, and pies. 
Classic Cobbler
Provided

Doc’s Bar 

  • The bar offers local craft beers, wines and new takes on classic cocktails like a Ginger Watermelon Margarita. 

Jarabe 

  • After launching a successful food truck, brothers Teddy and Alexis Vejar opened Jarabe in 2015. Now, the Vejars’ second outpost at Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall will offer the duos popular tacos, burritos and breakfast food.
Taqueria Jarabe
Porovided

Kathmandu Momo Station 

  • Co-owners Rocky Shrestha and Sagar Gurung offer Nepalese street cuisine including dumplings, or momos, fried chicken, fried pork and steamed buns.
Kathmandu Momo Station
Provided

Lexington Betty 

  • After cutting her teeth running a food truck, Chef and owner Dominique Leach is bringing her BBQ to Dr. Murphy’s. Leach is offering an assortment of entrees and combos including brisket platter, rib tips, pulled pork, loaded nachos and more.
Lexington Betty
Provided

Lil’ Delta 

  • The team behind the Delta in Wicker Park is bringing Mississippi Delta cuisine to Dr. Murphy’s. With Lil’ Delta, co-owners Eldridge Williams and Robert Johnson are offering signature Mississippi Red Hot tamales, a hot honey chicken sandwich, Mississippi Short Rib Po’ Boy and more.
Lil’ Delta
Provided

Maharani Indian Cuisine 

  • Chef and owner Amit Singh offers modern Indian food while paying homage to his heritage. The new eatery offers kebabs, biryani, curry plates and naan. The are vegetarian and vegan options.

Ottobagatto

  • Chef and owner Ed Carew offers Staten Island-style pizzeria. The pie shop also offers salads and Italian wraps.
Ottobagatto
Provided

Passion House Coffee

  • Passion House Coffee’s third location serves lattes, seasonal coffee, and pastries.  

Viet Nom Nom 

  • Owner Alan Moy offers a “healthful take” on Vietnamese classics like banh mi, rice bowls, green papaya salad and more.
Viet Nom Nom
Provided

Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall is open 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published

Recess In Fulton Market Closes After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Owners of the expansive outdoor patio at City Hall encouraged customers who visited over the weekend to get tested.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

U.S. Census Count Will End A Month Earlier Than Expected, Workers Won’t Door Knock At Uncounted Homes

The announcement comes as more than 40 percent of Chicagoans have yet to respond to the population count.

Near North Side, River North Primary category in which blog post is published

Men Charged In Murder Of 9-Year-Old Janari Ricks, 7-Year-Old Natalia Wallace: ‘Take A Leap Of Faith’ And Come Forward, Police Say

Darrell Johnson, 39, faces a felony murder charge in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Janari Ricks last Friday. A third man was also charged in the West Side slaying of a 7-year-old girl.