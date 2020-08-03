CPS Giving Parents A Week To Decide Whether To Send Kids To School Or Choose Remote Learning

CHICAGO — Amid an unpredictable pandemic, Chicago Public Schools officials are giving parents a week to decide whether they’ll send their kids to school in the fall part-time or choose remote learning instead.

In an email sent Friday to parents, CPS officials told parents they have until Friday, Aug. 7 to choose whether they will send students to school under a hybrid model of at-home and in-person learning or opt to keep kids entirely at home for remote learning. District officials said they need time to plan based on how many families choose all-remote learning.

“The district’s approach for delivering full-time home-based learning will be tailored to the number of families who choose this option,” CPS CEO Janice Jackson and Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade said in the email.

The Chicago Teachers Union wants CPS to open for remote learning only this fall. Members will stage a car caravan and rally at City Hall in protest of CPS’ plan Monday morning.

“School districts from Los Angeles to Atlanta have moved to remote learning only this fall, while the mayor continues to back her ‘hybrid’ plan for in-person learning,” Teachers Union officials said in a statement. “But that plan fails to adequately lay out how chronically under-resourced school communities will have what we need to open safely this fall, from adequate PPE, effective social distancing strategies and safe HVAC systems to temperature checks, rapid-response virus testing, contact tracing and health professionals in every school building.”

In a preliminary plan released two weeks ago, CPS officials said most Chicago students will head back to class for at least two days a week in the fall.

Under the plan, most students will learn at home for two consecutive days, be at school for two consecutive days and have one day of real-time virtual classes with their teacher.

Students from kindergarten through their sophomore year of high school will learn under the hybrid model, but juniors and seniors will learn completely at home under CPS’ plan. Some students, like preschoolers and those with special needs, will be in class full-time.

CPS serves 355,000 students in more than 600 schools, according to the district.

