Stony Island Arts Bank Resumes Outdoor Activities With Great Black Music Ensemble Sunday

Performers with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians will play a concert from 5–7 p.m. Sunday. It's the arts bank's first outdoor program in four months.

Maxwell Evans

SOUTH SHORE — After a four-month hiatus, the Stony Island Arts Bank will restart its outdoor programming with a Sunday evening performance by artists with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians.

The art gallery at 6760 S. Stony Island Ave. will host the AACM’s Great Black Music Ensemble. The performance runs 5–7 p.m. on the bank’s lawn.

The free concert is at capacity, but you can register for the event’s waitlist through Eventbrite. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The ensemble, led by saxophonist Ernest Dawkins, has been one of the arts bank’s resident artists since 2018. Sunday’s performance will feature jazz and classical guitarist Fareed Haque.

The Stony Island Arts Bank gallery and archival spaces continue to be closed indefinitely, as they have been since late March. Its permanent collection includes an archive of reading material donated by the publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines, Frankie Knuckles’ vinyl collection and 60,000 glass slides of historical art and architecture.

The art bank’s lawn hosts a reflection garden centered around the gazebo where Tamir Rice was playing when he was killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014.

The bank, which opened in 2015, is operated by Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation. It’s housed in the former Stony Island State Savings Bank, which the foundation restored after years of deterioration.

