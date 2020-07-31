Run Your Sox Off And Race To Wrigley 5Ks Will Be Virtual This Year — But You Can Still Get A Medal

CHICAGO — You can run for a good cause with a virtual race to support White Sox Charities and Cubs Charities.

While 5 and 10K races are typically group events, this year both ball clubs are asking fans to run in their own neighborhoods. Runners can complete the Run Your Sox Off race as a 5K, 10K or 1K anytime Aug. 6-9 and the 5K Race to Wrigley anytime Sept. 14-20.

Proceeds from Run Your Sox Off the race will support the Chicago White Sox Charities’ mission of supporting youth baseball initiatives, children and families in crisis and those battling cancer.

Proceeds from the Race to Wrigley will go toward Cubs Charities’ mission to provide sports and health programming to communities across the Chicago area.

If people don’t want to run but want to support the cause, all personal donations for Race to Wrigley will be given to oncology patients at Advocate Health Care.

Runners for the Run Your Sox Off race will receive a bandanna, participation medal and flag. Race to Wrigley participants get a shirt, medal, drawstring bag and customizable virtual photo backdrops to commemorate the event.

Runners interested in signing up for the Run Your Sox Off can do so here, and runners interested in the Race to Wrigley can sign up here.

