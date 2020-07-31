Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting 3 Officers At Police Station, Police Say

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder after a Thursday shooting at a Belmont Cragin police station left multiple officers wounded.

Lovelle Jordan, 26, has been charged with 13 counts of various crimes, including six counts of attempted murder in the first degree and having a weapon and stolen car, according to a Chicago Police press release. He’ll have Bond Court on Friday.

Jordan was involved in a shooting at the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., which sent five officers to the hospital Thursday, police said. Police shot and wounded Jordan during the gun battle, possibly paralyzing him.

The incident started 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of West North Avenue, when officers saw a Porsche that had been stolen during an armed carjacking, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a Friday press conference. No one was in the car at the time.

As officers were investigating, Jordan walked up to the car, got in and tried to drive away, Deenihan said.

The officers got out of their police car and went to the Porsche, where they tried to remove Jordan, who refused to get out, Deenihan said. Officers “physically” removed Jordan and handcuffed him as he struggled, Deenihan said.

The officers took Jordan to the 25th District police station. As one officer opened the car door to get Jordan, he shot the officer in his chin, Deenihan said. Fragments went into the officer’s neck.

Officers at the station and Jordan got into a gunfight that ended when they shot Jordan, Deenihan said.

Three officers were wounded in the gun battle. The officer hit in his chin is still hospitalized. He’s “doing well,” Deenihan said.

“He’s not out of the woods, by any means, as far as any sort of full recovery. But it appears he’s gonna make it,” Deenihan said.

Two other officers were hospitalized Thursday but have been released and are in good condition, Deenihan said. Another two had chest pains after the shooting and were taken to Loyola Hospital but have recovered.

Police shot Jordan multiple times and he is in critical condition, Deenihan said. It’s possible he is now paralyzed from the chest down.

It appears Jordan had the gun “extremely secreted, probably very close to his private area,” when he was arrested, Deenihan said.

Officers did handcuff Jordan so his hands were behind his back, Deenihan said, though he’d asked them to handcuff his hands in front. Deenihan said Jordan possibly slid his arms underneath his legs to get them to the front of his body, got the gun from where he’d been hiding it and then shot the officer who tried to get him out of the police car once they were at the station.