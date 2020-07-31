Block Club Chicago
Honk for Justice participants. Christopher Dowell

Final ‘Honk For Justice’ Street Corner Protest Taking Place Saturday In Rogers Park

After two months of daily protests, the final Honk for Justice event is Saturday in Rogers Park.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

See more

ROGERS PARK — After two months of staging daily pop-up protests at prominent North Side intersections, the final Honk for Justice rally will take place Saturday in Rogers Park.

Neighbors will gather 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Greenleaf Avenue and Sheridan Road. The event is open to the public and is considered a family-friendly protest opportunity.

Honk for Justice is the creation of Jocelyn Prince, a Rogers Park resident a veteran political organizer. Prince started the protests after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, saying she wanted to provide visibility to the cause of ending police abuses and racist practices, particularly in affluent and gentrifying North Side communities.

“We want to bring this issue to white neighborhoods,” Prince previously told Block Club. “This sort of thing, anyone can do. We’re encouraging everyone to provide some visibility to the movement.”

The first Honk for Justice took place June 2 in West Town, followed by large gatherings on Uptown and Rogers Park street corners. Prince’s street corner protests were also regularly held in Logan Square, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square and West Ridge.

“Making noise for justice is an everyday commitment and we hope that we have inspired others to consider the daily impact they can have on the ongoing fight against police brutality,” Prince said in a statement.

Those coming out to the Rogers Park protest are asked to bring signs, noisemakers and wear masks. The group will seek to encourage drivers heading through the intersection to “honk for justice.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published

In ‘Kids Lives Matter’ March, Woodlawn Youth Speak Out Against Gun Violence

Children "tired of seeing all these kids dying out here" marched down 63rd Street Friday chanting "kids lives matter" and performing dance routines.

Near North Side, River North Primary category in which blog post is published

9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Cabrini Green

The little boy is among several young children who have been victims of gun violence throughout Chicago since June.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Edgewater’s Ken Nordine Mansion, At Heart Of Preservation Fight, Sold For $1.38 Million

The nearly 120-year-old home will be preserved by its new owner, according to sources.