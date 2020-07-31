Final ‘Honk For Justice’ Street Corner Protest Taking Place Saturday In Rogers Park

ROGERS PARK — After two months of staging daily pop-up protests at prominent North Side intersections, the final Honk for Justice rally will take place Saturday in Rogers Park.

Neighbors will gather 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Greenleaf Avenue and Sheridan Road. The event is open to the public and is considered a family-friendly protest opportunity.

Honk for Justice is the creation of Jocelyn Prince, a Rogers Park resident a veteran political organizer. Prince started the protests after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, saying she wanted to provide visibility to the cause of ending police abuses and racist practices, particularly in affluent and gentrifying North Side communities.

“We want to bring this issue to white neighborhoods,” Prince previously told Block Club. “This sort of thing, anyone can do. We’re encouraging everyone to provide some visibility to the movement.”

The first Honk for Justice took place June 2 in West Town, followed by large gatherings on Uptown and Rogers Park street corners. Prince’s street corner protests were also regularly held in Logan Square, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square and West Ridge.

“Making noise for justice is an everyday commitment and we hope that we have inspired others to consider the daily impact they can have on the ongoing fight against police brutality,” Prince said in a statement.

Those coming out to the Rogers Park protest are asked to bring signs, noisemakers and wear masks. The group will seek to encourage drivers heading through the intersection to “honk for justice.”

