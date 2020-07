IRVING PARK — A teen was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Thursday night in Irving Park.

The 17-year-old boy was standing on the street around 9:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Addison Avenue when a gray sedan pulled up. Someone in the sedan used a gun to fire at the teen, wounding him in the right leg.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and last listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and police are still investigating.