Pilsen Nonprofit Plans Apartment Building With 14 Affordable Units

PILSEN — The Resurrection Project will unveil plans for a four-story affordable housing apartment building next month in Pilsen.

The Pilsen-based nonprofit will pitch to build the 14-unit apartment building at 2008 S. Ashland Ave. during a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

The 50-foot-tall building, dubbed Casa Durango, will include eight one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments. The apartments will be rented to individuals or families making less than 60 percent the area median income, according to paperwork filed with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez’s (25th) office.

The building, to be developed by Skender Construction, will also include a 1,245-square-foot community space for residents, bicycle storage and three parking spots.

The Resurrection Project looks to build a four-story, 14 unit affordable housing development at 2008-2010 S. Ashland Ave. Provided

The property currently houses a partially vacant lot and a two-story building.

Resurrection Project leaders said in a zoning filing the building is part their “anti-displacement strategy to fight gentrification pressures faced by low-income and working-class families.”

Leaders said they plan to discuss the plan in more detail during the meeting, a spokesperson said.

Last fall, the Zoning Committee approved the Resurrection Project’s proposal for a five-story, 37-unit affordable apartments at the corner of 19th and Racine.

In April, the city approved $28.7 million to help the nonprofit rehab 155 affordable housing units in 14 apartment buildings in Pilsen, Little Village and Back of the Yards.

The Resurrection Project operates 330 affordable housing units across its Pilsen properties. Those buildings include Casa Morelos, 2015 S. Morgan St.; Casa Guanajuato, 1313 W. 19th St.; Casa Guerrero, 963 W. Cullerton St.; and Casa Monterrey, 967 W. 19th St.

Neighbors can register for the Aug. 13 meeting online.

