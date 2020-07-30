Block Club Chicago
Mosaic artist Etty Hasak installs her work titled "Wild Flowers" at Glenwood and Devon avenues.Courtesy Edgewater Chamber of Commerce

Edgewater Mural Project Bringing Four New Mosaics To Neighborhood This Year

Four mosaics will be installed throughout the neighborhood this year.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

EDGEWATER — The neighborhood’s business corridors are about to get a bit brighter, thanks to a new flower mosaic project taking place in Edgewater.

The Edgewater Garden Project will bring four flower-themed mosaic artworks to building facades throughout the neighborhood this year. The first of the mosaics was just installed on Uncommon Ground’s building at 1401 W. Devon Ave.

Edgewater businesses in the Broadway and Devon special service area funded the mosaic project, which is being coordinated through the local chamber of commerce and the Chicago Mosaic School, 1127 W. Granville Ave.

“These beautiful mosaic installations hidden in corners of the neighborhood aim to brighten up the streets at a time when the community needs it the most,” Christina Pfitzinger, executive director of the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Etty Hasak’s “Wild Flowers” at Glenwood and Devon avenues.
Courtesy Edgewater Chamber of Commerce

Known as “Wild Flowers,” the first mosaic is from Etty Hasak, an Israeli-born artist who is a faculty member of the Chicago Mosaic School.

The mosaic school was formed in 2005 and moved to Edgewater in 2017, where it attracts students and artists from around the world to the Far North Side neighborhood.

Hasak’s flower mosaics were created before the coronavirus pandemic, but she hopes that the art can help brighten people’s day during trying times.

I want it to bring joy to those that pass by, drawn in by its vibrant colors and movement,” Hasak said in a statement.

