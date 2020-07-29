‘The Drive-In Fest’ Music Festival Launches Next Month

SOUTH LOOP — With regular music festivals out of the question, a new drive-in music festival is launching next month.

The Drive-In Fest is organized by five Black event curators to safely celebrate hip hop and R&B from the 90’s and early 2000’s. It will take place on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. in the south lot at Soldier Field.

The performers include Lloyd, Bobby V., Pleasure P and Chicago locals, Do Or Die.

Organizers said the short window of availability in Chicago for warm weather and the need for social distancing amid the pandemic were the driving forces behind creating this festival.

“While it’s very important for us to continue to take safety precautions, we also realize that once this window is gone and fall comes, the weather might possibly make it even harder for everyone to gather,” said Mike “Orie” Mosley, event co-founder. “The drive-in concept provides this safe, summer alternative.”

To ensure proper social distancing is in effect, attendees will be required to wear masks and leave one parking space between cars.

Event organizers also plan to bring Chicago-area food trucks for festival-goers. Tickets can be purchased here.

