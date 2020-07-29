Walmart Reopens Kenwood, Auburn Gresham And Hermosa Stores

AUBURN GRESHAM — Weeks after closing due to protests and looting, three neighborhood Walmarts are back open for business.

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Kenwood, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.; Walmart Neighborhood Market in Auburn Gresham, 7535 S. Ashland Ave.; and Walmart Supercenter in Hermosa, 4626 W. Diversey Ave., officially reopened 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Last month, company leaders announced plans to invest at least $35 million to reopen all its Chicago stores.

Six of the company’s eight city locations are up and running again.

“We have reflected on recent events and decided we want to stay. And not just stay, but expand our investment,” CEO Doug McMillon wrote in a June blog post. “We want to return as a stronger and more supportive part of the community.”

Despite rumors that the big box retailer would permanently shutter the Chatham and Austin locations, both are set to reopen in November with new onsite health clinics, according to a company spokesperson.

Walmart Health, a pilot program aiming to provide affordable preventative care, has already launched in Georgia and Arkansas.

