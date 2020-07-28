You Can Watch The Chicago Blackhawks Return Next Week At The Lincoln Yards Drive-In Theater

BUCKTOWN — Outdoor hockey!

The Drive-In at Lincoln Yards theater is partnering with the Chicago Blackhawks to show games on a big screen outside when the NHL restarts. Play has been stopped since March because of coronavirus, but it’s set to resume with a 24-team tournament.

The drive-in will broadcast the Hawks’ best-of-five opening series against the Edmonton Oilers beginning with Game 2, which is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Monday in Edmonton, which is serving as a hub city for the playoffs.

Ticketing for Game 3 will open depending on if the Hawks win Games 1 and 2.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle and can be purchased via Tock. Check-in begins at 8 p.m. $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

Concessions are available for purchase on site and guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs for safe, socially-distanced seating outside their vehicle. You can also order food from neighboring Ada Street Restaurant via Tock.

Sterling Bay, the developer behind the Lincoln Yards project, partnered with Davis Theater and Facets Chicago to launch the drive-in theater last month.

The drive-in is located on the Bucktown side of the riverfront Lincoln Yards development, near the corner of Wabansia Avenue and Throop Street. The theater is adjacent to Fleet Fields, Lincoln Yards’ soccer fields at 1397 W. Wabansia Ave.

With theaters closed due to coronavirus, drive-ins have made a comeback. ChiTown Movies, for example, opened at 2342 S. Throop St. with “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

Lincoln Yards is a $6 billion project from Chicago developer Sterling Bay that aims to turn 55 acres along the Chicago River into a new neighborhood with housing and retail.

In April 2019, the City Council voted to approve $1.6 billion in subsidies for Lincoln Yards and The 78, a separate development.

