Wisconsin, Missouri Join Chicago’s List Of Quarantine States

CHICAGO — The city is ordering people traveling from four more states — including nearby Wisconsin and Missouri — to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Chicago.

Nebraska and North Dakota have also been added to the list under Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the Mayor’s Office. The update goes into effect Friday morning.

The Emergency Travel Order, put through earlier this month, orders people coming from a state where coronavirus is surging to self-isolate if they come to Chicago. There are now 22 states on the list.

Essential workers and people who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for work are exempt from the order and won’t have to quarantine, though they must meet these requirements, according to the city:

They must limit their activities in Chicago to work-related activities and functions that directly support their work. They must avoid public spaces as much as possible.

They should monitor their temperature and check themselves for any symptoms of coronavirus. They must wear a face covering in public, maintain social distance and clean and disinfect workspaces.

They are required to avoid extended time in public, contact with strangers and large group settings.

The order does apply to people coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes and for Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin, unless they’re an essential worker, according to the city.

The order also doesn’t apply to people who are coming from a state not on the Travel Order list who must go through Wisconsin, so long as they stay in Wisconsin for less than a day.

But people who go to Wisconsin, even for less than 24 hours, must quarantine upon arriving back in Chicago unless they’re an essential worker, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The city will make exceptions to the order for people traveling for medical care and parental shared custody in Wisconsin.

Only people who spent a day or longer in high-risk states on the city’s list need to quarantine once they get to Chicago. People who have had layovers in those states do not need to quarantine.

Those who are affected by the order have to stay in a single dwelling for 14 days before doing any activities outside.

The full list:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

People found violating the quarantine order could be fined between $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she does not think anyone has been fined yet and the city wants to educate people into compliance.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.