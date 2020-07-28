Block Club Chicago
A Greater Chicago Food Depository truck. Provided

Weekly Food Pantry Launches At Little Village Discount Mall Saturday

The pop-up food pantry will run 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 29.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

LITTLE VILLAGE — The Marshall Square Resource Network and the Greater Chicago Food Depository are teaming up for a weekly pop-up food pantry in Little Village. 

The groups, along with Ald. George Cardenas (12th), will host the food pantry at the Discount Mall, 3115 W. 26th St., starting Saturday. The food giveaways will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Aug. 29.

Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando, the lead agency of the Marshall Square Network Resource, said the community is seeing an increasing need for food assistance.

As part of the pop-up food pantry, the group is looking for 40 volunteers to help set up, distribute food and clean up, Gutierrez said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.

Google Maps

