Tuscany On Taylor Reopens Thursday After Months Of Being Closed Due To Coronavirus

LITTLE ITALY — After closing for four months because of the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdown, Italian restaurant Tuscany on Taylor is set to reopen this week in Little Italy.

The restaurant, 1014 W. Taylor St., will reopen for dinner service starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, owners announced on social media.

“We’ve been closed since March due to COVID— which has had a devastating impact on the restaurant industry — but we’re hoping that the support from the community will keep us going as we mark our 30th anniversary in Little Italy,” owner Phil Stefani said in a newsletter.

“We look forward to sharing great food and good memories with all of you once again.”

The restaurant plans to roll out delivery options and family carry-out meals next month.

The restaurant first opened in June 1990 serving food from the Northern Italian region of Tuscany, said Anthony Stefani, a managing partner in Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group.

“It’s one of our original restaurants…with old school, Italian recipes from Northern Italy. It’s what we do best…It’s our 30th anniversary of Tuscany on Taylor,” he said. “It’s also our 40th anniversary of being a company since the first [Stefani] restaurant opened.”

In 1980, Phil Stefani and his uncle opened their first restaurant Stefani on Southport and Fullerton avenues in Lincoln Park. Since then, the Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group has opened various restaurants across the city, including Bar Cargo in River North and Mad Social in the West Loop.

Although the city’s Phase 4 reopening allowed for indoor dining, Stefani said there was some hesitation about the feasibility of reopening Tuscany because of the limited seating.

But they decided to “give it another try” and reopen, especially after a number of loyal customers reached out after indoor dining was allowed, Stefani said.

Even with the reopening this week, Stefani acknowledged the neighborhood has changed over the last few decades, as a number of Italian restaurants have closed on Taylor Street. Last month, Francesca and Davanti Enoteca both closed amid the pandemic.

Stefani said he hopes support from Tuscany’s loyal customers and neighbors will be enough to keep the restaurant open for years to come.

The neighborhood and “industry have changed… It’s a lot more challenging, but we hope we can sustain positive feedback and go from there,” Stefani said.

