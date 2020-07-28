Pizza Friendly Pizza Opens Wednesday, Replacing Bite Cafe In Ukrainian Village

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — The restaurant replacing Bite Cafe officially opens this week.

Pizza Friendly Pizza, 1039 N. Western Ave., will open its back alley carryout window Wednesday.

Customers can order in person or place carryout orders. Hours of operation are 4:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Offerings include $4.50 slices, $26.50 whole pizzas, $12-$14 sandwiches, $10 salads and more. The menu is online.

Pizza Friendly Pizza, a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Noah Sandoval and hospitality group 16″ on Center, replaces Bite Cafe, which closed due to coronavirus earlier this month.

Pizza Friendly Pizza opens Wednesday.

Bite Cafe opened alongside indie music venue Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., in 1992. The restaurant was popular among vegans and underwent a menu transformation last year.

Closing Bite Cafe after nearly 30 years wasn’t an easy decision, said Bruce Finkelman, 16″ on Center managing partner.

The restaurant was not sustainable during the coronavirus pandemic, Finkelman said. Bite Cafe did not pivot to a carryout model during the shutdown.

16″ on Center owns several bars, restaurants and music venues throughout Chicago, including Beauty Bar in West Town, Thalia Hall and Dusek’s Board & Beer in Pilsen and Longman & Eagle in Logan Square.

