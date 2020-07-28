Got Questions About General Iron? Chicago Health Officials Will Answer Them Monday

LINCOLN PARK — Residents can address city health officials before General Iron moves from Lincoln Park to East Side.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will host a community Zoom meeting 5 p.m. Monday, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in a newsletter to constituents.

“The meeting will provide residents with an opportunity to learn more about current and future actions on-site,” he said. “Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and be heard on matters related to the facility and operations in Lincoln Park through the end of 2020.”

If you wish to participate in the meeting, RSVP via Hopkins online. You can also RSVP by emailing Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) at lincolnparkgeneraliron@ward43.org.

If you have a question you want asked during the meeting, share it with the 2nd Ward staff online.

You can also provide written feedback by emailing the health department before Saturday, Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) said in a Facebook post.

After shutting General Iron down in May following explosions at the site, city officials quietly allowed the scrapper to partially reopen in late June.

It’s unclear if or when the plant will fully reopen in Lincoln Park. The site plans to close by the end of 2020 and relocate to East Side in 2021.

Neighbors frustrated by the lack of action against General Iron have been trying to get the plant closed since the start of the pandemic.

Timeline at General Iron:

