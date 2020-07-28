Divvy Ebikes Coming To Racks Around The City Wednesday

DOWNTOWN— Electric bikes from Divvy are coming to Chicago bike racks on Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

“It is critical in these times that we provide as many convenient options for Chicagoans to get around, and I believe ebikes offer an entry into biking that will open up new opportunities,” CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi said.

The black ebikes, which can go up to 15 mph, can be docked at special Divvy stations as well as at regular Divvy stations. They have a built-in cable lock. An additional fee will be charged if an ebike is parked at a location other than a station after a ride is finished.

These ebikes, which give riders a boost as they pedal, cost the same as regular bikes in areas designated on the South and West sides of Chicago, where the space between stations is longer.

On the North Side, where Divvy stations are closer together, there will be an additional 15-cents-per-minute cost for riders to use the ebikes.

This announcement comes amid a major expansion approved last year. Once finished, it will give Chicagoans access to 16,500 bikes at 800 stations.

All Divvy ebikes and regular bikes are cleaned and disinfected regularly and Divvy staff is equipped with PPE to wear when handling bikes.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.