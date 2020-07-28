Coronavirus Testing Site At Studio Movie Grill Shuts Down

AUBURN GRESHAM — A Southwest Side COVID testing site has closed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recently shut down the site at Studio Movie Grill, 210 W. 87th St. The drive-up site, one of four state facilities opened in May, had the capacity to test up to 750 people a day.

The location has been removed from IDPH’s site, and calls to the agency were unreturned.

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) confirmed the closure during a town hall meeting last weekend, but doesn’t know why the site was closed.

Once a COVID hotspot, the 21st Ward — which includes ZIP codes 60620, 60628 and 60643 — has seen a downward trend in certain parts of the ward and an uptick in others. As of last week, 60620 had 62 confirmed cases and a 10 percent positivity rate, while 60643 had 35 confirmed cases and a 6.4 percent positivity rate. ZIP code 60628 had 43 confirmed cases, a 7 percent positivity rate and three deaths.

Testing is still available at several nearby locations, including the Christian Community Health Center, 9718 S. Halsted St., and ACCESS Auburn Gresham Family Health Center, 8234 S. Ashland Ave.

