30 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois

CHICAGO — Another 30 people were reported to have died from coronavirus in the past day in Illinois, the state said Tuesday.

Fifteen of the victims were in Cook County. There have been 7,446 people killed by coronavirus throughout the state.

The state also reported 1,076 more cases of coronavirus during the last day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 173,731. The state’s positivity rate held at 3.8 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,383 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Illinois, including 329 people in the ICU and 128 people on ventilators.

Also Tuesday, city officials added four more states — including nearby Wisconsin and Missouri — to Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order list.

And Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said it’s likely the pandemic won’t be over for “years.”

In Chicago, the Public Health Department is making plans on how to handle the pandemic over the next two to three years, Arwady said during a call with reporters.

“I don’t know we’ll ever get to a point where COVID will be eradicated, to be perfectly honest,” Arwady said.

Arwady and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have repeatedly warned the virus is going to be part of life in Chicago for quite some time — but they’ve said Chicagoans can fight back by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands so the virus doesn’t spread as much.

Chicago’s outbreak is currently “broadly in control,” Arwady said Tuesday, but the city has seen rises in the average number of new cases per day and in the percent of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The rises are largely driven by young people, with the most new cases reported in Chicagoans age 18-29 and 30-39. Arwady said outbreaks have been seen more often in settings where people are gathering and letting their guard down, like when visiting family and friends and not wearing masks.

