Northwestern Needs 5,000 Volunteers To Test Coronavirus Vaccines. Here’s How To Apply

CHICAGO— Northwestern University has launched a coronavirus vaccine registry and is asking for 5,000 volunteers from the Chicago area to sign up.

The university hopes to recruit adults over 18 years old who are at higher risk for contracting the virus, such as health care workers, grocery store employees, transit workers, retail workers, nursing home workers and factory workers.

Northwestern also wants Black, Latino and Indigenous people to apply, as well as those with some underlying health conditions, since those are demographics disproportionately affected by the pandemic and more likely to suffer severe complications.

Volunteers who are added to the registry will be contacted when they match the health profiles needed in clinical trials of potential coronavirus vaccines.

“We are casting a really wide net so we can make sure we have enough people identified and ready to go for upcoming studies,” said Dr. Karen Krueger, the principal investigator of the registry, Northwestern Medicine physician and instructor in infectious diseases at Feinberg School of Medicine

The initiative is being launched as a Phase 3 vaccine study in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that will start in August, according to a press release.

People interested in participating can email nuvaccinestudy@northwestern.edu, call 312-694-0414 or visit the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Registry website.

