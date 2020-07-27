Google Employees Will Continue Working From Home Until Summer 2021 Amid Coronavirus

FULTON MARKET — Tech behemoth Google has extended its work-from-home plans, recommending employees stay home until next summer to protect them from coronavirus.

The company policy affects tens of thousands of employees across the United States and globally, including those who were at the company’s Midwest headquarters at 1000 W. Fulton Market in the West Loop.

“To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees.

In March, Google told employees to work from home for a month, and the company later extended that directive through the end of 2020. The newest extension means employees can choose to work from home through summer 2021.

Google officials hope the work-from-home directive will hamper the spread of COVID-19 and “reduce the burden in the local community and health resources,” a company spokesperson previously told Block Club Chicago.

There have been more than 171,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois and it has killed more than 7,300 people here.

As of November, Google had more than 1,200 employees in Chicago, according to the Tribune.

