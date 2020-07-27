Baby Shot, Critically Wounded On I-94 Expressway

CHICAGO — A baby was shot while being driven Monday on the Bishop Ford Expressway on the Far South Side.

At 11:15 a.m., the driver was on I-94 near 115th Street when they heard a single gunshot, according to Illinois State Police. The baby, who was in a car seat in the back of the car, was hit.

The driver took the baby to a local hospital, where the infant was in critical condition, police said.

The baby is the latest in a string of young children shot in Chicago.

On Wednesday, a 3-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded in South Shore.

On July 16, a 5-month-old baby was wounded in a shooting in Old Town when a bullet grazed his eye.

On June 30, a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Englewood.

On June 27, 20-month-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Englewood. The same night, 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya was fatally shot in Logan Square.

On June 22, a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Chicago Lawn.

On June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones were killed in separate shootings on the West Side.