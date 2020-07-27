Art Institute, Museum Of Science And Industry Reopening This Week

CHICAGO — The Art Institute and the Museum of Science and Industry will reopen this week.

The museums have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Institute

The Art Institute will open Thursday. It will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Saturday-Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and closed Tuesday-Wednesdays. Members are able to get in an hour early each day.

It’ll be free through Aug. 3 for Illinois residents. Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance.

Read about changes to the Art Institute here.

Museum Of Science And Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry reopens Friday.

The museum will be open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, closing Mondays and Tuesdays.

All museum visitors can reserve free tickets for Aug. 1-14. People must book tickets online in advance.

Some of the most well-known exhibits — including Coal Mine, Future Energy Chicago and tours inside the U-505 Submarine — will be temporarily closed to comply with social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Read about changes to the museum here.

