Four teenagers went missing after going kayaking near Leone Beach Sunday. Google Maps

4 Teen Kayakers Who Went Missing Near Rogers Park Rescued 7 Miles Offshore

The teenagers went out on the lake in inflatable kayaks Sunday evening.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

ROGERS PARK — A group of teenage kayakers who went missing near Rogers Park Sunday were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard 7 miles offshore, according to authorities.

The teens launched two inflatable kayaks into Lake Michigan from Leone Beach in Rogers Park between 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Police said.

When the group did not return after several hours, authorities launched a search using the police’s Marine Unit and helicopter, Chicago Fire Department divers and U.S. Coast Guard personnel.

The search extended into the early hours of Monday. About 1 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted the kayakers were found by the Coast Guard about 7 miles from the shoreline.

The teens — two 19-year-old women, a 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy — were found safe and did not require medical treatment, police said. They were reunited with family near Montrose Harbor.

