4 Teen Kayakers Who Went Missing Near Rogers Park Rescued 7 Miles Offshore

ROGERS PARK — A group of teenage kayakers who went missing near Rogers Park Sunday were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard 7 miles offshore, according to authorities.
The teens launched two inflatable kayaks into Lake Michigan from Leone Beach in Rogers Park between 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Police said.
When the group did not return after several hours, authorities launched a search using the police’s Marine Unit and helicopter, Chicago Fire Department divers and U.S. Coast Guard personnel.
The search extended into the early hours of Monday. About 1 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted the kayakers were found by the Coast Guard about 7 miles from the shoreline.
The teens — two 19-year-old women, a 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy — were found safe and did not require medical treatment, police said. They were reunited with family near Montrose Harbor.
