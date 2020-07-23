Block Club Chicago
File Photo: The General Iron Industries in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago seen in April 2020. | Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Town Hall On General Iron’s Planned East Side Move To Be Held Saturday

You can learn about the city's permitting process for the metal scrapper's plans and provide feedback at a virtual forum Saturday.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans



EAST SIDE — A virtual town hall for residents to give feedback on controversial metal scrapper General Iron’s planned move to the East Side is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

You can register for the Zoom meeting online. The town hall, hosted by the city’s Department of Public Health and Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), will also detail the city’s new rules for large recycling facilities.

The rules, released in June, “are a direct response to community concerns” about General Iron, according to a health department spokesperson.

Corporate owner Reserve Management Group needs two city permits to consolidate General Iron’s operations with an existing facility at 11600 S. Burley Ave. The company promised city officials to leave the North Side by the end of the year.

“Past violations are taken into consideration” during the review process, such as the city shutdown of General Iron’s Lincoln Park site, according to the health department. “A permit can be denied … based on history of compliance or material threat to continued compliance.”

This is in contrast to Illinois regulators, who approved the move after repeatedly claiming they could not consider General Iron’s checkered past.

The spokesperson didn’t address whether the city’s review will consider the East Side’s existing air pollution burden. The Burley Avenue site is within an area of environmental justice concern, and the neighborhood is home to a heavy concentration of industry.

Reserve Management Group “has already been operating in accordance with city rules and regulations for several years” at its Burley Avenue facility, the spokesperson said. “The city believes it will continue to operate in accordance with protocol” if the merger with General Iron goes through.

You can provide written feedback by emailing the health department before Aug. 1.

