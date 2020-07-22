Block Club Chicago
A mother and child participating in Pitch In For The Parks!Provided Chicago Parks Foundation

New Effort Asks Neighbors To Pitch In To Clean Up Chicago Parks

The Chicago Parks Foundation in partnership with the Park District is providing cleanup materials and safety guidelines to help volunteers.

Siri Chilukuri

CHICAGO — A new initiative aims to mobilize neighbors and community groups to keep city parks clean.

Pitch In For the Parks, a joint effort from the Chicago Parks Foundation and the Park District, is asking residents to help out with park maintenance because of tighter park budgets and fewer seasonal employees due to the pandemic, according to a press release.

Pitch In For the Parks will run all summer. Already, 1,000 neighbors have signed up and nearly 60 local groups have volunteered, according to organizers.

“Pitch In For the Parks shifts the stewardship opportunity back to the communities so they can build a stronger sense of pride and ownership of their parks by helping to keep them clean, while modeling giving back to others,” said Willa Iglitzen Lang, executive director of the Chicago Parks Foundation, in a press release.

You can volunteer for an individual or group cleanup online

