New Effort Asks Neighbors To Pitch In To Clean Up Chicago Parks

CHICAGO — A new initiative aims to mobilize neighbors and community groups to keep city parks clean.

Pitch In For the Parks, a joint effort from the Chicago Parks Foundation and the Park District, is asking residents to help out with park maintenance because of tighter park budgets and fewer seasonal employees due to the pandemic, according to a press release.

Pitch In For the Parks will run all summer. Already, 1,000 neighbors have signed up and nearly 60 local groups have volunteered, according to organizers.

“Pitch In For the Parks shifts the stewardship opportunity back to the communities so they can build a stronger sense of pride and ownership of their parks by helping to keep them clean, while modeling giving back to others,” said Willa Iglitzen Lang, executive director of the Chicago Parks Foundation, in a press release.

You can volunteer for an individual or group cleanup online.

