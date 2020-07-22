Sweetgreen Restaurant Opens New Wicker Park Location

WICKER PARK — A fast-casual chain serving seasonal and local health-conscious foods is now open in Wicker Park.

Sweetgreen — stylized as sweetgreen — opened Wednesday at 1471 N. Milwaukee Ave. It is the seventh Chicago location for the Los Angeles-based chain.

Founded in 2007 in Washington, D.C., sweetgreen sources ingredients for regional bowls, salads and plates from local farms. View a Chicago-specific menu here.

The new location also features Chicago art: a mural from local painter and graphic designer Cody Hudson and a canvas from David Esquivel.

The Wicker Park restaurant’s indoor dining area is currently closed, but customers can use the outdoor patio. The 3,000-square-foot building will eventually be able to seat around 30 guests, spokeswoman Madeline Norling-Christensen said.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Order online for pick-up or delivery here. You can also order at the restaurant.

Sweetgreen replaces chef Rick Bayless’ Fonda Frontera, which closed in Jan. 2018 after three years in business.

