Block Club Chicago
Protesters march outside of Lincoln Park High School to demand Chicago Public Schools divest from the Chicago Police Department on June 4, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Six Of Chicago’s Local School Councils Have Voted To Keep Police. Here’s The Full List.

Two schools have voted to remove police from campus. More than 70 schools with police officers will need to vote by Aug. 14.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Yana Kunichoff, Chalkbeat Chicago

See more

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools has asked local school councils to vote on whether to keep — or remove — police on campuses.

Chicago’s school board narrowly voted against terminating a $33 million contract with the police last month. The district has said the board will revisit the vote in August. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and schools chief Janice Jackson have both resisted efforts to make a wholesale decision, preferring to leave it to individual schools.

The district has given the 70-plus schools with police officers on campuses an Aug. 14 deadline. Of the councils who have voted, most have decided to retain the police program or delay their vote for later this summer.

Chalkbeat Chicago is tracking the votes. Here is how local school councils have voted so far:

Keep police officers

Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy voted unanimously to keep police officers on July 20. Miracle Boyd, the 18-year-old girl punched by a Chicago police officer at a protest over the weekend, graduated from the school in June.

Michele Clark High School in Austinvoted unanimously to keep SROs on July 16. Public comment was brief and no students spoke.

Kenwood Academy High School voted unanimously to retain police. All public comments at the council meeting spoke in favor of keeping the officers.Become a Chalkbeat sponsor

Marshall High School voted unanimously to keep the officers on July 14, though some observers raised questions about the reliability of the council’s voting process. A student at the West Side School was dragged down a flight of school stairs by CPD officers last year, a case that garnered national attention.

Corliss High School voted 8-1 to keep officers at its Pullman campus. Council members said officers stationed at the school had good relationships with students.

Amundsen High School voted to retain the SRO program in June. The school does not plan to hold a second vote.

Remove police officers

Benito Juarez Community Academy, in Pilsen, voted 7-1 to remove police officers from the school. The council, along with students and staff, has said funding for school officers should be redirected to social workers, nurses, and restorative justice programs.

Northside College Prep was the first to definitively vote to remove officers, just days after a student demonstration at the school. The council voted 8-0 against the SRO program, with one council member abstaining. Both police officers stationed at Northside College in the past academic year have had a use of force allegation against them.

A handful of councils have delayed the decision over police in schools to get more community input. Chalkbeat Chicago and Block Club Chicago are tracking upcoming school council meetings with police on the agenda here.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletter here.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

At March Against Gun Violence, Young Chicagoans Say There Can Be Peace With Less Police

GoodKids MadCity and other groups marched through Austin to call for peace in the wake of recent shootings. "This march is nothing but love and peace," activist Miracle Boyd said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Freedom Square Activists Imagine Public Safety Without Police Near Homan Square ‘Black Site’

For 41 days in 2016, activists transformed a vacant West Side lot into one abundant with resources. They returned to the lot Friday to do it again while demanding the city defund Chicago Police.

Lakeview, Boystown, Wrigleyville Primary category in which blog post is published

Lakeview’s Outdoor Dining Is A Summer Mainstay, But Chamber Needs Support To ‘Help Us Help Restaurants’

Restaurants along Broadway between Belmont and Diversey will be able to expand their patio seating into the streets for one weekend each month through September.