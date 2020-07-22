North Center Chamber Hosting Talent Show, Winner Can Perform At Ribfest 2021

NORTH CENTER — The North Center Chamber is asking people to show off their talents and possibly win a chance to take the stage at next year’s Ribfest.

Videos showcasing music, comedy, dance, magic, vaudeville, drag and more can be submitted to the chamber using this Google form before July 31.

“We really want to see all kinds of different talents,” said Lindsay Eanet, the chamber’s executive director. “We want this show to bring the community together virtually in celebration of each other.”

Videos must be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes long and include at least one person who lives, works or attends school in the North Center neighborhood, among other requirements.

The videos will be edited together into a variety show that will be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page in August.

Due to limited time and space, only 20 acts will be included in the video, selected by a committee from the chamber. The winner will also be offered a chance to perform on stage during next year’s Ribfest.

The talent show is an extension of the chamber’s weekly Summer Spectacular series streamed every Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series promotes local restaurants and features music performances from local artists and comedy from groups like Corn Productions, Eanet said.

For more information on the talent show, visit the chamber’s website.

