Block Club Chicago
Ribfest 2018Steven E. Gross/North Center Chamber of Commerce

North Center Chamber Hosting Talent Show, Winner Can Perform At Ribfest 2021

“We really want to see what our neighbors can do," the chamber's executive director said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

See more

NORTH CENTER — The North Center Chamber is asking people to show off their talents and possibly win a chance to take the stage at next year’s Ribfest.

Videos showcasing music, comedy, dance, magic, vaudeville, drag and more can be submitted to the chamber using this Google form before July 31. 

“We really want to see all kinds of different talents,” said Lindsay Eanet, the chamber’s executive director. “We want this show to bring the community together virtually in celebration of each other.”

Videos must be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes long and include at least one person who lives, works or attends school in the North Center neighborhood, among other requirements.

The videos will be edited together into a variety show that will be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page in August. 

Due to limited time and space, only 20 acts will be included in the video, selected by a committee from the chamber. The winner will also be offered a chance to perform on stage during next year’s Ribfest.

The talent show is an extension of the chamber’s weekly Summer Spectacular series streamed every Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series promotes local restaurants and features music performances from local artists and comedy from groups like Corn Productions, Eanet said.

For more information on the talent show, visit the chamber’s website.

RELATED
North Center’s Ribfest Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Not Blowing Smoke: Ribfest Raised $20,000 For 12 Local Schools And Nonprofits

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

At March Against Gun Violence, Young Chicagoans Say There Can Be Peace With Less Police

GoodKids MadCity and other groups marched through Austin to call for peace in the wake of recent shootings. "This march is nothing but love and peace," activist Miracle Boyd said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Freedom Square Activists Imagine Public Safety Without Police Near Homan Square ‘Black Site’

For 41 days in 2016, activists transformed a vacant West Side lot into one abundant with resources. They returned to the lot Friday to do it again while demanding the city defund Chicago Police.

Lakeview, Boystown, Wrigleyville Primary category in which blog post is published

Lakeview’s Outdoor Dining Is A Summer Mainstay, But Chamber Needs Support To ‘Help Us Help Restaurants’

Restaurants along Broadway between Belmont and Diversey will be able to expand their patio seating into the streets for one weekend each month through September.