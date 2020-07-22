My Block, My Hood, My City Paying For 100 Chicagoans To March On Washington To End To Police Violence

CHICAGO — My Block, My Hood, My City is paying for 100 people to travel so they can take part in a march on Washington, D.C.

The National Action Network is organizing the protest, called Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!, in response to Minneapolis police killing George Floyd. My Block, My Hood, My City is inviting Chicagoans to join the group as it participates in the Aug. 28 march.

The South Side-based organization will march to show its “commitment to fighting for policing and criminal justice,” as well as to honor Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights leader who died July 17, according to its newsletter.

To help Chicagoans participate, the group will cover airfare and accommodations for 100 people who join My Block, My Hood, My City in the march.

Those interested in applying for a spot or donating to the effort can do so online.

The march is set for Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s famed “I Have a Dream” speech.

Those who attend the march will have to wear a mask while in public due to the coronavirus pandemic. More information about the march, as well as registration, is available online.