Jahmal Cole, left, is founder of My Block, My Hood, My City. The organization hosted its first 5K last year, bringing out hundreds of participants. Provided

My Block, My Hood, My City 5K Going Virtual

The second annual My Block, My Hood, My City neighborhoods race will take place Aug. 9-16.

Siri Chilukuri

CHICAGO — My Block, My Hood, My City is hosting its second annual neighborhood race — but virtually. 

The virtual 5K will ask participants to choose a run group. That group will be randomly assigned a neighborhood to run through and explore. 

The race will be open Aug. 9-16. Runners can complete the course any time during that week. Anyone wishing to run or walk with others can request route maps and will be given suggested run times.

Participants can sign up online for $35. All runners and walkers will receive a race T-shirt and a medal.

Race organizers are encouraging all participants to use the social media hashtag #BlockFit to document their journey. 

