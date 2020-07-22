More Dangerous Heat, Humidity Could Make It Feel Like 105 Degrees This Weekend

LOGAN SQUARE — More dangerously warm weather is coming to Chicago this weekend.

The city will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s the rest of this week, with the days partly or mostly sunny and mostly rain-free, according to the National Weather Service.

But Saturday will heat up to 89 degrees and Sunday could get as warm as 93 degrees.

They’ll be humid days, though, and that could help make them feel even hotter. Saturday could feel as hot as 100 degrees, and Sunday could feel as hot at 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Information on locations where people can cool off is available online or by calling 311.

Most of the city’s cooling center are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Last summer, Dr. Jenny Lu, a physician with Cook County Health, said the most important thing people can do during warm weather is drink liquids throughout the day, not just when they feel thirsty. Those who are drinking caffeine and alcohol, which can make you dehydrated, should try to balance those fluids with water or other liquids.

People who have to be outside should also wear light, loose-fitting clothing, put on hats and avoid dark-colored clothes, Lu said. When outside, it can also help to wear sunscreen — don’t forget to get the back of your neck, ears and the top of your head if bald — and to take regular breaks to cool off.

If you are outside, watch out for signs of dehydration or overheating: headaches, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps and really moist or cool skin. Those are all signs of heat exhaustion, Lu said, and if you feel them you should go somewhere to cool off “immediately.”

Symptoms of heat stroke, a life-threatening condition, also include being weak and confused, Lu said.

