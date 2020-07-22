Block Club Chicago
A chicken coop in Lincoln Park.Paul Biasco/DNAinfo

Here’s How You Can Host A Windy City Coop And Eco-Yard Tour In Your Own Backyard

Anyone in the Chicagoland area whose yard shows examples of urban livestock, chicken coops or eco-yards are eligible to apply.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

See more

CHICAGO — Host applications are open for the Windy City Coop and Eco-Yard Tour, where people can visit yards with farm animals and urban agriculture projects.

Those who want to host must fill out an online application by Sunday and send photos of their yard to windycitycooptour@gmail.com. A list of host sites will be finalized by Aug. 2.

The tour — which is in its 10th year — is self-guided and allows visitors to travel across the city to view sustainable yards. The Chicagoland Chicken Enthusiasts and Advocates for Urban Agriculture organized the tour.

“During this self-guided tour, hosts open their yards to visitors and share their experience keeping backyard livestock in an urban setting,” according to the press release. “The Windy City Coop Tour provides access to local examples of the broader nation-wide movement toward sustainable yards.”

Anyone in the Chicago area whose yard features urban livestock, chicken coops or eco-yards are eligible to apply. Hosts are not required to have poultry.

Hosts will be required to follow coronavirus precautions, such as using hand sanitizer, social distancing and using face coverings. Hosts are also encouraged to have a “sanitation station” to provide guests with extra masks and hand sanitizer.

The tour is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19-20, according to a press release.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

At March Against Gun Violence, Young Chicagoans Say There Can Be Peace With Less Police

GoodKids MadCity and other groups marched through Austin to call for peace in the wake of recent shootings. "This march is nothing but love and peace," activist Miracle Boyd said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Freedom Square Activists Imagine Public Safety Without Police Near Homan Square ‘Black Site’

For 41 days in 2016, activists transformed a vacant West Side lot into one abundant with resources. They returned to the lot Friday to do it again while demanding the city defund Chicago Police.

Lakeview, Boystown, Wrigleyville Primary category in which blog post is published

Lakeview’s Outdoor Dining Is A Summer Mainstay, But Chamber Needs Support To ‘Help Us Help Restaurants’

Restaurants along Broadway between Belmont and Diversey will be able to expand their patio seating into the streets for one weekend each month through September.