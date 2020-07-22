Here’s How You Can Host A Windy City Coop And Eco-Yard Tour In Your Own Backyard

CHICAGO — Host applications are open for the Windy City Coop and Eco-Yard Tour, where people can visit yards with farm animals and urban agriculture projects.

Those who want to host must fill out an online application by Sunday and send photos of their yard to windycitycooptour@gmail.com. A list of host sites will be finalized by Aug. 2.

The tour — which is in its 10th year — is self-guided and allows visitors to travel across the city to view sustainable yards. The Chicagoland Chicken Enthusiasts and Advocates for Urban Agriculture organized the tour.

“During this self-guided tour, hosts open their yards to visitors and share their experience keeping backyard livestock in an urban setting,” according to the press release. “The Windy City Coop Tour provides access to local examples of the broader nation-wide movement toward sustainable yards.”

Anyone in the Chicago area whose yard features urban livestock, chicken coops or eco-yards are eligible to apply. Hosts are not required to have poultry.

Hosts will be required to follow coronavirus precautions, such as using hand sanitizer, social distancing and using face coverings. Hosts are also encouraged to have a “sanitation station” to provide guests with extra masks and hand sanitizer.

The tour is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19-20, according to a press release.

