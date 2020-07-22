Girl, 3, Shot In Head And Seriously Wounded In South Shore

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday in South Shore.

At 12:45 a.m., the girl was in a car with her parents in the 2400 block of East 74th Street when two people on a corner fired shots at them, police said.

The girl was hit in her head. Her eye was also scratched, possibly from shattered glass, police said.

The parents flagged down someone for help, and the person drove them to Jackson Park Hospital. The girl was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Neither parent was wounded.

It’s not known who was the intended target of the shooting, police said. An investigation was ongoing.

The toddler is the latest in a string of young children shot in Chicago.

On Thursday, a 5-month-old baby was wounded in a shooting in Old Town when a bullet grazed his eye.

On June 30, a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Englewood.

On June 27, 20-month-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Englewood. The same night, 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya was fatally shot in Logan Square.

On June 22, a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Chicago Lawn.

On June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones were killed in separate shootings on the West Side.