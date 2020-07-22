Block Club Chicago
Community members painted a Black Lives Matter mural in South Shore Saturday. Quentin Crockett/Provided

Enormous Black Lives Matter Mural Comes To South Shore Streets

The mural has the words “Black Lives Matter” painted in Chicago flag blue on Jeffery Boulevard between 70th and 71st streets.

Alexandra Chaidez

SOUTH SHORE — Hundreds of neighbors created a massive Black Lives matter on the streets of South Shore this weekend.

Activist Will Calloway organized the mural, which features the words “Black Lives Matter” painted Chicago flag blue on Jeffery Boulevard between 70th and 71st streets. Chicago-based artist Quentin Crockett supervised the painting.

Calloway said hundreds of people showed up to paint the mural. The project began about 3 a.m. Saturday and finished at 4 p.m., with organizers starting early to ensure they had enough time to clean the street, measure the mural and paint, he said.

Calloway saw the Black Lives Matter murals that have surfaced in Washington, D.C., Boston and New York and said it was important for him to bring one to Chicago and to his neighborhood.

“It was imperative to make sure that we refocused that message to the communities and to the people that were impacted the most by police brutality or community violence,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to bring the message to South Shore … . I wanted to ensure that I can give a daily reminder to the Black people that I see every day that they matter.”

Calloway said the mural has been “so well-received” by community members and Chicago residents. He said neighborhood pride can “uplift the community.”

Crockett said he wanted the mural’s creation to involve neighborhood residents and make them “feel good” about themselves and their community.

“I’m all about change and community, especially getting everybody involved and working with these big projects, so everybody can feel like they are part of something and it’s theirs,” he said. “I was all for it — every man on deck around … just give people good feelings and confidence.”

Calloway said he saw the pride young people from the community had when they visited the mural.

“I think when you when you do things like that you give people hope, you give people inspiration, and that that was my ultimate goal,” he said.

Hundreds of neighborhood residents came to paint the Black Lives Matter mural on Jeffery Boulevard.
Quentin Crockett/Provided

