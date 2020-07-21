Block Club Chicago
A rendering of floating boat cinema, coming to Chicago this fall.Beyond Cinema

You Can Watch Movies From A Boat In Chicago This Fall

Floating Boat Cinema — the product of Australian production company, Beyond Cinema — is scheduled to come to Chicago Sept. 9-13.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

See more

DOWNTOWN — Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular option for moviegoers during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Chicago may be home to another creative way to catch a film: floating boat theaters.

Floating Boat Cinema — the product of Australian production company, Beyond Cinema — is scheduled to come to Chicago Sept. 9-13. The company has not announced where the floating theater will be held. People can pre-register to learn about ticket sales.

The cinema will hold 12 to 24 boats, with 8 people allowed in each boat. Guests must rent an entire boat for their party to ensure that social distancing can occur. Anyone who attends will be given free popcorn and other snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

A list of movies slated to be screened has not yet been released, but the company’s announcement noted that there would be a “mix of golden oldies and new releases.”

Beyond Cinema has announced similar boat theaters across the country in cities including Los Angeles, Houston and New York.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Extra $600 In Unemployment Ending This Week, Leaving Chicagoans To Struggle As Pandemic Rages On

More than 40 million Americans filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic. In Illinois, roughly 1.45 million residents have filed unemployment claims due to the crisis.

Bridgeport, Chinatown, McKinley Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Proposed Bridgeport Logistics Facility Angers Residents Worried About Traffic, Pollution, Safety

The industrial facility at 2500 S. Corbett St. and 2420 S. Halsted St. will bring hundreds of new vehicles and employees to the site daily.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

More Dangerous Heat, Humidity Could Make It Feel Like 105 Degrees This Weekend

The city will be hot, humid and mostly rain-free.