You Can Watch Movies From A Boat In Chicago This Fall

DOWNTOWN — Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular option for moviegoers during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Chicago may be home to another creative way to catch a film: floating boat theaters.

Floating Boat Cinema — the product of Australian production company, Beyond Cinema — is scheduled to come to Chicago Sept. 9-13. The company has not announced where the floating theater will be held. People can pre-register to learn about ticket sales.

The cinema will hold 12 to 24 boats, with 8 people allowed in each boat. Guests must rent an entire boat for their party to ensure that social distancing can occur. Anyone who attends will be given free popcorn and other snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

A list of movies slated to be screened has not yet been released, but the company’s announcement noted that there would be a “mix of golden oldies and new releases.”

Beyond Cinema has announced similar boat theaters across the country in cities including Los Angeles, Houston and New York.

