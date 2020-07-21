Need A Coronavirus Test? Free Groceries? Here’s Where To Get Them Wednesday In Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizations and the city are joining forces to provide free groceries and coronavirus testing Wednesday in Englewood.

Community Organized Relief Effort is partnering with Calor and the city for the giveaway, which starts 10 a.m. at Imagine Englewood If, 6002 S. Halsted St.

Staff and volunteers will hand out the self-administered tests 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No ID is required, and people can receive results in three to five days.

The grocery giveaway will be 1-4 p.m.

People are encouraged to preregister at www.coreresponse.org/chicago.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.



Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.