IRVING PARK — A man was hospitalized after being shot Monday afternoon in Irving Park, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man was walking in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road when someone shot him in his chest, left leg and back, police said.

The gunman was in a dark-colored SUV that pulled up next to the victim, police said.

The 18-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating.