Guthrie’s Tavern To Close For Good, Citing City’s New Coronavirus Restrictions On Bars

WRIGLEYVILLE — Guthrie’s Tavern, a beloved corner bar just blocks from Wrigley Field, is closing for good this week due to the city’s retightening coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement from the bar at 1300 W. Addison St. came hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said bars and breweries without food licenses will no longer be allowed to serve customers indoors starting Friday. The change is due to the rising number of new coronavirus cases among young adults, officials said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Guthrie’s Tavern,” the bar said in an Instagram post Monday. “With the new restrictions set today for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don’t see a way we can survive.”

The restrictions roll back part of Chicago’s move into Phase 4 of its coronavirus recovery plan, which allowed indoor dining and drinking with a limited capacity.

Guthrie’s invited customers to visit the cozy board game bar for one last hurrah before it closes its doors Thursday.

“We have loved serving you for the past 34 years,” the bar said in the post. “We got to meet and know so many amazing wonderful people … who turned into regulars, who turned into close friends, and it was an absolute pleasure to get to know you all.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

