Coronavirus Kills 23 More People In Illinois

CHICAGO — Another 23 people died of coronavirus during the last day in Illinois.

Among the victims were 11 people in Cook County. Illinois has now seen at least 7,324 people die from COVID-19, according to state data.

The state saw another 955 people test positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 163,703. Illinois’ positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.1 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,466 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Illinois, including 320 people in the ICU and 142 people using ventilators.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a city campaign to spread awareness of coronavirus among young people.

People age 18-29 and 30-39 have accounted for the most new cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, with officials saying that’s partly because young people aren’t taking safety precautions as seriously and are gathering in groups more than older people.

The city’s new campaign, dubbed We Are All One Team, aims to encourage young people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, among other health measures, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to make sure that we are all in this together because COVID-19 is ruthless. It doesn’t spare anyone; and young people, you’re not immune, you’re not invincible, not when it comes to this disease,” Lightfoot said during a Tuesday press conference.

