Block Club Chicago
People congregate and social distance in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on Friday, May 29, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Coronavirus Kills 23 More People In Illinois

Among the victims were 11 people in Cook County. Illinois has now seen at least 7,324 people die from COVID-19.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — Another 23 people died of coronavirus during the last day in Illinois.

Among the victims were 11 people in Cook County. Illinois has now seen at least 7,324 people die from COVID-19, according to state data.

The state saw another 955 people test positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 163,703. Illinois’ positivity rate ticked up slightly to 3.1 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,466 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Illinois, including 320 people in the ICU and 142 people using ventilators.

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a city campaign to spread awareness of coronavirus among young people.

People age 18-29 and 30-39 have accounted for the most new cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, with officials saying that’s partly because young people aren’t taking safety precautions as seriously and are gathering in groups more than older people.

The city’s new campaign, dubbed We Are All One Team, aims to encourage young people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, among other health measures, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We need to make sure that we are all in this together because COVID-19 is ruthless. It doesn’t spare anyone; and young people, you’re not immune, you’re not invincible, not when it comes to this disease,” Lightfoot said during a Tuesday press conference.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Inspired By Wall Of Moms In Portland, Chicago Moms Form Coalition To Stand With Protesters

“This is what we’ve been reduced to. Sending the moms. The undefended, unarmed moms, standing there linking arms trying to protect these kids that are trying to be heard.”

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Extra $600 In Unemployment Ending This Week, Leaving Chicagoans To Struggle As Pandemic Rages On

More than 40 million Americans filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic. In Illinois, roughly 1.45 million residents have filed unemployment claims due to the crisis.

Bridgeport, Chinatown, McKinley Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Proposed Bridgeport Logistics Facility Angers Residents Worried About Traffic, Pollution, Safety

The industrial facility at 2500 S. Corbett St. and 2420 S. Halsted St. will bring hundreds of new vehicles and employees to the site daily.