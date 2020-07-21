15 Shot In Mass Shooting Outside Gresham Funeral; Activists Say They Warned Police It Could Happen

CHICAGO — Gunmen opened fire on people leaving a funeral in the Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening, wounding 15 people in the largest mass shooting in Chicago in recent years.

Attendees of the funeral returned fire and the gunmen’s car crashed nearby, police said. One person was taken into custody and was being questioned, said Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter, who spoke at the scene.

At least 60 shell casings were found at the shooting, Carter said.

The 15 wounded people were taken to five area hospitals in various conditions, with six people seriously wounded. They ranged in age from 21 to 65. No deaths had been reported as of Wednesday morning.

The mass shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 79th Street. A funeral had just ended when a driver in a black car sped down 79th Street. People in the car opened fire on the crowd, Carter said.

It was unclear how many of the people wounded had been at the funeral, Carter said.

The black car turned north on Carpenter from 79th Street. After the turn, people in the car continued to fire on the funeral attendees, Carter said.

But the driver crashed on Carpenter and the people in the car ran off, he said.

“Right now, we have no motive,” he said. “Detectives are looking into that. They are investigating that part.”

A squad car had been assigned to monitor the funeral at the direction of the local police commander, said Carter, who could not elaborate on why the funeral was being patrolled.

Tamar Manasseh, founder of anti-violence group Mothers Against Senseless Killings Chicago, said she asked police for increased patrols in the area ahead of the funeral.

“I told the police they were going to shoot up the funeral, AND THEY JUST DID!!!!!” she posted on Facebook after the shooting. “Please tell me how this happened AFTER the police had been notified that it would?”

Manasseh has built a school and dedicated anti-violence following in the neighborhood, and she said she tried to connect with Chicago Police ahead of the funeral to prevent more bloodshed.

Asked to respond to criticism that more patrols were requested, Carter said, “The commander of the district took every precaution he could.”

The shooting Tuesday night was believed to be the worst mass shooting in Chicago since 2013, when 13 people, including a 3-year-old, where shot at a pickup basketball game in the Back of the Yards neighborhoods. A gunman with a military-grade assault rifle opened fire that night at Cornell Square Park. All of the victims survived. Seven people, including people who helped the gunmen get away and hide the guns, were charged and convicted.