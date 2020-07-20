Block Club Chicago
Volunteers with True to Life Foundation and La Rabida Hospital load diapers onto a truck July 14.Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

South Side Families Can Get Free Diapers This Week Thanks To La Rabida Donations

The children's hospital sent 35,000 diapers to the True to Life Foundation July 14 and will continue shipments as needed until 100,000 are donated.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published
Maxwell Evans

See more

WOODLAWN — The True to Life Foundation is giving away diapers to anyone who needs them Wednesdays thanks to help from La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

La Rabida employees gave diapers and raised cash during a June donation drive, getting enough to supply more than 100,000 diapers to the nonprofit True to Life Foundation.

Now, anyone who needs diapers can get them 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at the nonprofit’s main offices, 1712 E. 87th St. in Avalon Park.

“It’s very important that [families] know it is a free service,” said Sarah Robledo, True to Life resource manager. “If they have multiple children — hey, that’s a bonus. We will help all of their kids.”

Families typically spend about $80 a month per child on diapers, Robledo said. They’re not an eligible purchase under the SNAP program, either.

“The diaper need is crucial,” Robledo said. “Many people have been unemployed, have been cut hours at work or just need help all around. Diapers are very expensive.”

True to Life received about 35,000 diapers from La Rabida, with the first shipment of donations July 14. More will be sent over until all 100,000 have been given away.

The hospital and the nonprofit have partnered on various early childhood health programs for the last two years.

La Rabida’s stockpile of donated diapers, waiting to be loaded onto a truck.
Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

La Rabida has struggled in recent years with some professionals hesitating to do home visits in some underserved neighborhoods, said Carol Muhammad, the hospital’s program administrator. True to Life has helped to ensure kids still receive care by offering space for therapy visits.

On the flip side, children receiving True to Life’s services are sometimes referred to the hospital for care.

“Parents come to receive a diaper because they’re in need, and [foundation staffers] notice that the baby’s not speaking, and they’re 2 and they’re worried about them,” Muhammad said. “They would call us and refer the family to us, and we can support them that way. It’s been a mutual partnership.”

One of the most positive aspects of the diaper drive is its potential to impact families not already served by the two organizations, said Brenda Wolf, La Rabida president and CEO.

“We really wanted to do something more than something symbolic,” Wolf said. True to Life has “already been helping our families, they continue to help our families, but we can help so many others as well.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published

14 Shot In Mass Shooting Outside Gresham Funeral; Activists Say They Warned Police It Could Happen

Attendees of the funeral returned fire on a car that opened fire in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, police said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published

Century-Old Logan Square Synagogue Converted Into High-End Apartments: Here’s A Look Inside

The apartments, most of them renting in the $2,650 - $2,795 range, have original exposed brick and large picture windows, as well as modern finishes.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published

Need A COVID Test? Free Groceries? Here’s Where To Get Them Wednesday In Englewood

HIV/AIDS testing will also be available at the temporary site.