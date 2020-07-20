Plan To Knock Down Andersonville Home To Build 7-Unit Condo Building Rejected By Alderman

ANDERSONVILLE — A developer’s plan to turn a single-family home on a prominent neighborhood corner into a seven-unit condo building has been denied by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

Candea Development applied for a zoning change to turn the home at 5400 N. Ashland Ave. into a three-story condo building. The project would replace the existing home, which sits on a double lot and is being listed for a sale as a possible development opportunity.

But the project will not move forward in its current form after Vasquez said he could not support the rezoning request.

In a letter posted to his website, Vasquez said he could not support the project because of its lack of affordable housing and concerns about the building’s density.

A proposal to turn the site of a single-family home into a seven-unit condo building was rejected by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th). Courtesy 40th Ward Office

Lincoln Square-based Candea Development proposed turning the corner lot at Ashland and Balmoral avenues into a three-story brick building with a basement and a detached garage with seven parking spots.

The building would have three duplexes, each with four bedrooms, spanning the basement and first floor. There wold also be four “simplex” units condos on a single floor.

Each unit would have a balcony and there would be private rooftop decks, according to plans submitted to the alderman’s offices. The entrance to the building would be on Balmoral Avenue.

A representative for Candea Development did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Barbara O’Connor, a real estate broker representing the seller, said the pending sale of the home has so far not been voided but declined to comment further.

Vasquez’s office held a meeting in June for residents to weigh in on the project. There were more public comments opposing the development than favoring it, the alderman said in a note explaining his zoning decision.

The majority of the comments in opposition to the project revolved around affordability, density and a lack of green space. The project does not involve any affordable housing units, Vasquez said.

“In a ward where affordable housing is a chronic and ongoing need, upzoning should ideally include affordable commitments …,” Vasquez wrote in his note to constituents.

Because the existing house sits on one side of the double lot, the corner of Balmoral and Ashland has green space that would be lost under the proposal, Vasquez said. Also at issue is density, with the developer seeking an increase of three zoning categories.

The lot is currently zoned as RS-3, which primarily allows for single family homes and two-flats under some certain conditions.

The home at 5400 N. Ashland sits on two separate parcels. It was listed in January for $750,000.

The home at 5400 N. Ashland Ave. is for sale and being marketed to developers. Google Maps

