No Bail For Man Charged With Shooting 5-Month-Old Baby, 2 Others In Old Town

A 21-year-old man charged with shooting a 5-month-old boy and two other people in Old Town last week was denied bail Sunday.

Teantun Davis, of Grand Boulevard, faces three counts of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in the shooting, which happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North Hudson Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Teantun Davis, 21 Cook County sheriff's office

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were outside with the baby when Davis allegedly pulled up in a car, got out and fired shots, police said.

The baby’s right eye was grazed by a bullet, and he was taken in good condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.

The 25-year-old man was struck in the left thigh, and the 19-year-old man was hit in his right shoulder and back, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Officers pulled over a car in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue that matched the description of the one from the shooting, police said. Davis and one other person were taken into custody and two guns were retrieved.

A Cook County judge denied bail for Davis on Sunday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is Thursday.

Another man was shot in Old Town on Saturday night, just a block south from where the infant was struck days before, police said.

The 35-year-old man was in the 1300 block of North Hudson at 7:26 p.m. Saturday when someone shot him in the right shoulder, police said. He was found unresponsive between two vehicles and taken to Northwestern in good condition.

A person of interest was being questioned, but no one had been charged in the shooting as of Monday morning, police said.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

