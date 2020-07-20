Huddle House, A 24-Hour Diner Known For Big Breakfasts, Opening First Chicago Location In Pill Hill

CALUMET HEIGHTS — The Pill Hill neighborhood on Chicago’s Far South Side will soon have its second full-service restaurant.

Huddle House, an Atlanta-based chain of diners known for big-portion breakfasts at low prices, will open its first Chicago location at 9401 S. Stony Island Ave., Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) announced Monday.

The restaurant will be part of a five-acre property that is also home to the Montclare Senior Residence, a seven-story, mixed-income independent living development being built in the area.

“I am excited to bring Huddle House to the great city of Chicago,” said Siraj Elahi, a local entrepreneur who will run the restaurant as a franchisee. He said he eventually plans to open two more Huddle Houses in Chicago.

“I know Calumet Heights residents will feel at home with Huddle House’s warm and welcoming atmosphere and will love our delicious Southern comfort food. I can’t wait to make an impact on the community,” Elahi said.

The restaurant is coming to life with help from the city’s Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, which provided $1.1 million of the estimated $3.2 million project. The grants are meant to spur investment and bring jobs to the city’s South and West sides.

Huddle House will be open 24 hours a day and is expected to bring 80 full-time jobs to the Calumet Heights area, according to city officials. It will be just the second full-service dining option in the entire 8th ward and is expected to open by January of 2021.

There are currently over 390 Huddle House restaurants open or in development across the United States.

