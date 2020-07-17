Cubs Could Have Weekend Night Games This Summer — With No Fans In Stands

WRIGLEYVILLE — The city’s ban on weekend night games at Wrigley Field could be lifted with a plan heading to City Council next week.

Chicago’s License and Consumer Protection Committee met Thursday and endorsed a proposal to allow the Cubs to play 12 home games on weekend nights for this season only, according to minutes from the committee’s meeting.

The full City Council will vote Wednesday.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) has long opposed weekend night games, concerned the already-bustling neighborhood couldn’t handle the extra crowds of fans on Friday and Saturday nights. But he signed on to the “one-time exception” during Thursday’s meeting, according to WTTW.

“These are extraordinary circumstances,” Tunney said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed in Wrigley Field to watch the games this season, but the Wrigley Rooftops will be open.

Cubs spokesperson Julian Green previously told Block Club they plan to have the rooftops fully operational by this season’s opening day on July 24.

“There are many details to be worked out, including taking every available precaution to ensure a safe environment for our fans,” Green said. “That said, any plan must be approved by the city of Chicago prior to operation.”

Green said the team hopes fans will eventually be allowed into Wrigley, “but the decision to open the ballpark must be driven by medical guidance first to ensure safety.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.