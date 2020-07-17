Block Club Chicago
Acapulco Night Club at 3433-3435 W. Fullerton Ave. has sat empty for years.Facebook

Cocktail Bar Could Replace Old Acapulco Night Club On Fullerton In Logan Square

A pair of industry veterans from Mi Tocaya and DMK Restaurants need the city to lift the liquor moratorium on the block to open a bar there.

Mina Bloom

LOGAN SQUARE — A pair of bar industry veterans plan to open a cocktail bar on Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

Roger Landes, whose resume includes Mi Tocaya, Bar Sotano and mfk., and Scott Koehl, who worked as the beverage director at DMK Restaurants, are teaming up to open a bar in the old Acapulco Night Club at 3433-3435 W. Fullerton Ave.

Landes and Koehl need the city to lift the liquor moratorium on the block to open a bar there, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s (35th) office said in an email to constituents.

The duo pitched neighbors on their project last week after a community policing meeting.

Ramirez-Rosa said the meeting “went well” and “all feedback thus far has been positive.” If feedback continues to be positive, Ramirez-Rosa said he plans to lift the moratorium so the pair can open the bar.

Ramirez-Rosa said his office is continuing to accept feedback through Thursday.

It’s unclear what kind of bar Landes and Koehl are looking to open. Landes declined to comment Thursday. Block Club did not attend the community meeting and requests for meeting notes went unanswered.

In 2018, the trio behind Out to Lunch Hospitality planned to take over the old night club and open a Caribbean-themed bar with “San Juan-meets-the-’80s-neon-craze” vibes in its place, called X.

But with Landes and Koehl stepping in, it appears Out to Lunch Hospitality’s plans have fallen through.

Charles Welch, one of the partners at Out to Lunch Hospitality, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. The Facebook page for X hasn’t been updated since 2018.

